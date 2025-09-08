Tube strikes London: When does Tube strike end, how long is it on for - what lines are open and part-suspended?
Monday morning marked the first of four days of expected total shutdown to the tube through the strikes, which started in places on Friday with minimal disruption. Very limited tube services on the outer, above ground stretches of the Central and Metropolitan line started running later in the morning.
The London Overground and most national rail services also continued to operate, although some major rail interchanges such as Farringdon were closed because of the RMT action. The worst impact for congestion and transport is expected on Tuesday, with more Londoners still typically working from home on Mondays and Fridays.
Listed below is the current TfL status on Monday (8 September).
Suspended:
- Bakerloo line
- Circle line
- District line
- Hammersmith and City line
- Jubilee line
- Victoria line
- Piccadilly line
- Waterloo and City line
Part suspended:
- Central line: operating between West Ruislip/Ealing Broadway and White City, and between Stratford and Epping/Hainault via Woodford
- Metropolitan line: operating between Amersham/Chesham and Rickmansworth, and between Watford/Uxbridge and Harrow-on-the-Hill only
- Northern line: operating between High Barnet/Mill Hill East and East Finchley
Minor delays:
- Lioness line
- DLR
Good service:
- Windrush line
- Weaver line
- Mildmay line
- Liberty line
- Suffragette line
- Elizabeth line
- Tram
Listed below is the full schedule for the week ahead.
Monday, September 8
- Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
- No service before 8am
- No service after 6pm
- DLR running normally
Tuesday, September 9
- Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
- No service before 8am
- No service after 6pm
- DLR not running as on strike
Wednesday, September 10
- Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
- No service before 8am
- No service after 6pm
- DLR running normally
Thursday, September 11
- Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
- No service before 8am
- No service after 6pm
- DLR not running as on strike
Friday, September 12
- No tube service before 8am, with normal service on all lines by late morning
- Normal DLR service