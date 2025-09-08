Tube strikes London: When does Tube strike end, how long is it on for - what lines are open and part-suspended?

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Strikes by the RMT union have closed the underground causing travel chaos in London.

Monday morning marked the first of four days of expected total shutdown to the tube through the strikes, which started in places on Friday with minimal disruption. Very limited tube services on the outer, above ground stretches of the Central and Metropolitan line started running later in the morning.

The London Overground and most national rail services also continued to operate, although some major rail interchanges such as Farringdon were closed because of the RMT action. The worst impact for congestion and transport is expected on Tuesday, with more Londoners still typically working from home on Mondays and Fridays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Listed below is the current TfL status on Monday (8 September).

Suspended:

  • Bakerloo line
  • Circle line
  • District line
  • Hammersmith and City line
  • Jubilee line
  • Victoria line
  • Piccadilly line
  • Waterloo and City line
Strikes by the RMT union have closed the underground causing travel chaos in London. (Photo: Shivansh Gupta/PA Wire)placeholder image
Strikes by the RMT union have closed the underground causing travel chaos in London. (Photo: Shivansh Gupta/PA Wire) | Shivansh Gupta/PA Wire

Part suspended:

  • Central line: operating between West Ruislip/Ealing Broadway and White City, and between Stratford and Epping/Hainault via Woodford
  • Metropolitan line: operating between Amersham/Chesham and Rickmansworth, and between Watford/Uxbridge and Harrow-on-the-Hill only
  • Northern line: operating between High Barnet/Mill Hill East and East Finchley

Minor delays:

  • Lioness line
  • DLR

Good service:

  • Windrush line
  • Weaver line
  • Mildmay line
  • Liberty line
  • Suffragette line
  • Elizabeth line
  • Tram

Listed below is the full schedule for the week ahead.

Monday, September 8

  • Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
  • No service before 8am
  • No service after 6pm
  • DLR running normally

Tuesday, September 9

  • Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
  • No service before 8am
  • No service after 6pm
  • DLR not running as on strike

Wednesday, September 10

  • Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
  • No service before 8am
  • No service after 6pm
  • DLR running normally

Thursday, September 11

  • Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
  • No service before 8am
  • No service after 6pm
  • DLR not running as on strike

Friday, September 12

  • No tube service before 8am, with normal service on all lines by late morning
  • Normal DLR service
Related topics:TubeLondonStrikesDisruption
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice