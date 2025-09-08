Strikes by the RMT union have closed the underground causing travel chaos in London.

Monday morning marked the first of four days of expected total shutdown to the tube through the strikes, which started in places on Friday with minimal disruption. Very limited tube services on the outer, above ground stretches of the Central and Metropolitan line started running later in the morning.

The London Overground and most national rail services also continued to operate, although some major rail interchanges such as Farringdon were closed because of the RMT action. The worst impact for congestion and transport is expected on Tuesday, with more Londoners still typically working from home on Mondays and Fridays.

Listed below is the current TfL status on Monday (8 September).

Suspended:

Bakerloo line

Circle line

District line

Hammersmith and City line

Jubilee line

Victoria line

Piccadilly line

Waterloo and City line

Strikes by the RMT union have closed the underground causing travel chaos in London. (Photo: Shivansh Gupta/PA Wire) | Shivansh Gupta/PA Wire

Part suspended:

Central line: operating between West Ruislip/Ealing Broadway and White City, and between Stratford and Epping/Hainault via Woodford

Metropolitan line: operating between Amersham/Chesham and Rickmansworth, and between Watford/Uxbridge and Harrow-on-the-Hill only

Northern line: operating between High Barnet/Mill Hill East and East Finchley

Minor delays:

Lioness line

DLR

Good service:

Windrush line

Weaver line

Mildmay line

Liberty line

Suffragette line

Elizabeth line

Tram

Listed below is the full schedule for the week ahead.

Monday, September 8

Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service

No service before 8am

No service after 6pm

DLR running normally

Tuesday, September 9

Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service

No service before 8am

No service after 6pm

DLR not running as on strike

Wednesday, September 10

Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service

No service before 8am

No service after 6pm

DLR running normally

Thursday, September 11

Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service

No service before 8am

No service after 6pm

DLR not running as on strike

Friday, September 12

No tube service before 8am, with normal service on all lines by late morning

Normal DLR service