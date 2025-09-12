London Underground services will restart gradually on Friday and resume fully after morning rush hour.

TfL said London Underground trains were not expected to be running fully until the end of the morning rush hour, after the last in a series of strikes by 10,000 RMT members concluded on Thursday night. Passengers were urged to check for updates before travelling, especially for journeys before 8am.

On the TfL website it currently says for several Tube lines: “Service is not expected to resume until after 08:00 following strike action.” Transport for London has invited the RMT to resume talks as the union’s week of strikes comes to a close.

The RMT did not confirm whether it would accept TfL’s invitation to further talks next Wednesday, after saying further strikes could follow. A union source said: “This is a step in the right direction from TfL and has only occurred due to the industrial pressure from RMT members this week.

The RMT hopes to secure a shorter working week and tackle fatigue, but TfL has said any reduction was impractical and unaffordable. Four days of near-total closures on the tube network cut total patronage on TfL services, measured by contactless tap-ins, by at least 20% each day as many people stayed home.

Footfall in London was reported to be down by about 20% and more in some city and retail areas. Bar and restaurant bookings were down by about 50%, according to data from the software firm Access Hospitality.