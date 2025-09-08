A week of London Underground Tube strikes begins and multiple lines are grinding to a halt.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) walked out at midnight in a row over pay and conditions, with Transport for London (TfL) warning disruption will last until Friday morning. There is currently no service on Tube lines due to the strike action.

The lines affected are: Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Jubilee, Piccadilly, Victoria, and Waterloo & City. The notice on TfL’s website reads: “No service on the entire line due to strike action.”

From today until Thursday there will be little to no Tube service, with no trains before 8am. However, other TfL services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running on strike days. Transport for London (TfL)has urged people to plan ahead on strike days.

The Elizabeth line is currently running this morning (Monday 8 September). However, on Monday 8 and Wednesday 10 September, the Elizabeth line will not stop at the following stations before 7.30am and after 10.30pm:

Whitechapel

Liverpool Street

Farringdon

Tottenham Court Road

Bond Street

If you need to travel, other TfL services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running normally but are likely to be extremely busy. At times, they may not be able to stop at stations shared with the Tube.

The strikes are planned on the Tube and DLR between 7 and 12 September, causing significant disruption across the city.