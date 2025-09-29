Gatwick Airport train station has been evacuated due to “overcrowding”.

The railway station at Gatwick Airport has been evacuated causing chaos for those heading out on holiday. Two people have been hit by trains on different lines, and the airport station has now been closed due to overcrowding, according to Southern Rail.

National Rail has warned that delays could be more than two hours. A Southern Rail spokesman said: "Gatwick Airport station has been evacuated due to overcrowding. Please note that no passengers will be able to enter the station until further notice."

Thameslink has also issued a warning to say its services are currently suspended. A spokeswoman said: “Due to multiple incidents across the network, Thameslink services will be cancelled until further notice and we recommend not to travel.”

It added: “If your train has come to a stand in between stations, please remain on board and do not attempt to leave the train unless directed to by a member of staff. We know where you are and we are working to get you on the move again shortly.”

National Rail has also issued a statement. It reads: "No trains can run between Luton and St Albans City in either direction until further notice. No trains can run between Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath, and Horsham until further notice.

"Please delay your journey until later in the day. If you are travelling now, your journey will take at least 120 minutes longer than usual to complete, and we cannot guarantee you will be able to reach your destination."