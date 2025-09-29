Two people have been hit by trains causing travel chaos.

Thameslink is one such service affected. It is now advising that people do not travel on its services at this moment due to “multiple incidents across the network” today (September 29).

It first reported that a person was hit by a train between Luton and St Albans City at 9.13am, with all lines between these stations blocked. Emergency services are at the scene and major disruption was first estimated to last until noon, but this has been extended until 1pm – although it could later be announced to take even longer.

A second person was then reported to have been hit between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport at 10.55am. Thameslink has said: “Due to multiple incidents across the network, Thameslink services will be cancelled until further notice and we recommend not to travel.”

It added: “If your train has come to a stand in between stations, please remain on board and do not attempt to leave the train unless directed to by a member of staff. We know where you are and we are working to get you on the move again shortly.”

While both incidents have occurred outside of London, the disruption is causing travel chaos for people trying to head in or out of London at this moment. East Midlands Railway trains have also been affected by the Luton to St Albans City incident, with trains unable to run in both directions between Luton and London St Pancras International.

Services on the Connect route between Corby and London St Pancras International are unable to run.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.