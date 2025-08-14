Fire crews have been battling major blazes in Greece overnight as European aid arrives.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds have been evacuated, homes destroyed, and power outages persist in dozens of communities. More than 5,000 firefighters, residents and volunteers are on the front lines, supported by 17 firefighting aircraft and four helicopters, as well as water trucks and heavy machinery.

Following a request from Greece, the European Civil Protection Mechanism has mobilized additional resources, including four firefighting aircraft. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it “European solidarity in action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zakynthos has seen its fire brought under partial control today (Thursday 14 August). Fire Department spokesman Vasilis Varthakoyannis said there was no longer an active front on Zakynthos, only small scattered outbreaks. Three helicopters have been deployed.

Fire crews have been battling major blazes in Greece overnight as European aid arrives. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Kefalonia remains under watch for flare-ups. Wildfires are active in the area with crews on high alert.

Although it's currently not immediately threatening residential areas, aerial and ground crews remain deployed, and authorities are monitoring the fire closely. If you are in Zante and Kefalonia:

Stay aware of local emergency alerts and follow instructions from authorities.

Keep updated through official sources like the Greek Civil Protection (112 Greece).

Be ready to evacuate if advised.