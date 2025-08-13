More than 100 wildfires have broke out across Greece with the most severe fires raging in Achaia, Zante, Kefalonia and Chios.

Authorities ordered evacuations of dozens of villages as intense drought and strong winds fueled the spread of the flames. Greece requested assistance from the European Civil Protection Mechanism, seeking four firefighting aircraft.

The largest fire erupted in Western Achaia near Flogeraika early yesterday morning (Tuesday 12 August), prompting gradual evacuations of all local settlements. In Zakynthos, three separate fires burned near Koiliomeno, Keri, and Lithakia, with several homes destroyed in Agalas village.

Today (Wednesday 13 August), Greece is facing another day of intense wildfires, with multiple fronts burning from the mainland to the islands. In Chios, areas in the northwest were evacuated overnight.

Damage includes forest, farmland, homes, livestock facilities, warehouses, vehicles, small chapels, and shops near the port. Power outages followed damage to a local substation.

Just after midnight, a second fire broke out at a waste transfer station but was quickly contained. Five helicopters are operating over mountainous terrain. Residents from Limnia were evacuated by sea.

Fires affecting rural and forested areas near four villages in Zante have triggered evacuation orders toward Zakynthos Town. Two planes and one helicopter are tackling the blaze in difficult, hilly terrain. Homes and several farm buildings have been damaged - and one hotel evacuated.

In Kefalonia, a fire has broke out in the Atheras area early this morning threatening farmland and forest. Two planes are assisting 32 firefighters and volunteers. Evacuations have been ordered in several nearby villages.

