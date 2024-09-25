Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greece is planning to introduce a €20 (£17) fee on tourists when the visiting the country’s most popular tourist traps including Santorini.

Santorini boasts a small local population of 20,000, yet the idyllic location routinely welcomes over three million visitors annually, which has put pressure on public amenities and displaced locals. Across Greece certain areas report up to 40 per cent of residences being converted into profit-making Airbnb rentals.

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis told members of the press: "Greece does not have a structural overtourism problem... Some of its destinations have a significant issue during certain weeks or months of the year, which we need to deal with." He pointed out that busy hotspots like Mykonos will also be hit with new charges during peak seasons, to address the overwhelming influx of cruise ship visitors.

He added: "Cruise shipping has burdened Santorini and Mykonos and this is why we are proceeding with interventions." Revenue from the cruise ship tax will be reinvested into local communities to improve infrastructure.

The country’s government plans to raise the lodging tax during the peak April-to-October period to manage high tourist volumes further. This tax will include a component focused on combating climate change and aims to generate additional revenue for local communities, supporting sustainable practices and infrastructure improvements.

The government also plans to ban new short-term leases for at least one year in three key areas of Athens. It will also provide a three-year rental tax exemption for property owners transitioning from short-term to long-term leases. UK holidaymakers can expect to pay the new £17 fee from next summer at some of Greece's biggest tourist traps.

It comes after tensions have been rising over mass tourism in Greece. Graffiti was scrawled across walls this summer urging "Tourists Go Home!". In Athens, further graffiti carries stark messages like 'No Tourists No Hipsters', and 'Burn Airbnb'. Speaking to the Independent, 58-year-old Athens local Penny Platanitou disclosed: "It's a huge issue because it's changing the urban landscape. Where there are traditional buildings, now there's a modern one next to them, designed to be an Airbnb."