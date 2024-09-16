Guernsey holiday: Stay at restored historic property that inspired artist on island hour from UK - and to be featured on Channel 4 programme
Built in 1780, the so-called ‘Renoir Cottage’ was once the site of a tearoom frequented by acclaimed French author Victor Hugo and renowned Impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Now, travellers can stay in the restored property, just an hour’s flight away from the UK.
It offers dramatic coastal views and authentic historical immersion with all the comforts of a cosy, modern retreat. The Renoir Cottage was constructed in the 18th century and has undergone a variety of uses, including as a Napoleonic-era watchhouse, a fisherman’s cottage and a German anti-aircraft post.
Perhaps its most famous incarnation was as a popular coastal tearoom in the 19th century, visited by literary giant Hugo and Impressionist master Renoir, who stayed on the Island in 1873. Renoir was so inspired by Guernsey’s dramatic landscapes that he painted depictions of his surroundings during the stay, including ‘Fog on Guernsey’, which features the historic cottage overlooking Moulin Huet Bay.
Having fallen into disuse, life was once more restored to the Renoir Cottage in 2022 by local renovator Nik Le Page, who spent almost two years renovating the property into a modern holiday cottage which still retains its original authenticity. The project is set to be shared with the public on Channel 4’s Great British Home Restoration, in an episode dedicated to telling Le Page’s story.
Holidaymakers are now able to stay at Renoir Cottage with guests able to enjoy such features as a mezzanine with ladder-type open staircase and a cosy log burner, perfect for warming up after a busy day exploring the picturesque local landscape, taking a dip in the sea or even enjoying a spot of stargazing as the Islands are known for their low levels of light pollution. Those inspired by the cottage’s past can embark on the self-guided Renoir Walk, following in the footsteps of the great artist.
The Renoir Cottage is priced from £169 per night, based on two people sharing the property. Minimum stay is two nights. Visit www.renoircottage.com for more information and to book. Condor Ferries operate fast and traditional ferries from Poole and Portsmouth to Guernsey year-round. www.condorferries.co.uk
