Heathrow could soon be open again after an “interim solution” was found to restore power to the airport.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, a fire at a substation in Hayes caused a power outage in the surrounding area, including at Heathrow Airport. This forced the airport to close for today (March 21), bringing the airport to a complete standstill.

There have been no flights to or from the airport today, with thousands of passengers stranded and left in limbo by airline companies. Ryanair offered “rescue flights” for affected passengers, but customers reported ticket prices reaching as high as £290.

Travel options to and from the airport have also been restricted, with National Express suspending all coaches to and from Heathrow and the southbound M4 spur road being closed by National Highways.

Heathrow Airport has been closed all day today after a power outage. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Now, the National Grid has found an “interim solution” to restore power to the local area - as well as to Heathrow.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused by a fire at our North Hyde substation and for the loss of power supplies in the area. Teams have been working around the clock to restore power as soon as possible.

“Working in partnership with the local network operator SSEN Distribution (SSEN), the network has been reconfigured to restore all customers impacted, including the ability to resupply the parts of Heathrow airport that are connected to North Hyde. This is an interim solution while we carry out further work at North Hyde to return the substation and our network to normal operation.

“We are continuing to work closely with all stakeholders to manage this incident, and are focused on returning to normal resilience levels as soon as possible.”