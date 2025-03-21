Ryanair has thrown an olive branch to passengers affected by the Heathrow Airport closure.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A substation fire in Hayes last night (March 20) wiped out power at the London airport, meaning all flights to and from Heathrow today have been cancelled. The airport has been closed for today, leaving some passengers stranded.

Now, for those affected by Heathrow’s closure, Ryanair has listed a number of “rescue flights” to get passengers back on track for their travels. Over the course of the next two days (March 21 and 22) eight flights to and from Stansted and Dublin will re-divert stranded passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on X, a Ryanair spokesperson said: “Ryanair, Europe’s number one airline, today added up to eight rescue flights between Dublin and London Stansted, four on Friday and four on Saturday to rescue passengers affected by today’s Heathrow closure. Ryanair will operate four extra flights between Dublin and Stansted on Friday afternoon as well as four extra flights on Saturday morning.”

Ryanair has launched a series of “rescue flights” for passengers affected by the closure of Heathrow Airport. | Getty Images

According to the Ryanair website, tickets for the “rescue flights” will cost passengers £76, although passengers some have taken screenshots of flights costing them £290 per person. This has drawn some criticism from people on social media, who have accused the firm of “profiteering” through the incident.

One user, @nomadandinlove, said: “I hope tickets are reasonably priced and this isn't a money making opportunity.” After being told by others about the costs, they added: “I wouldn't put it past them to charge four figures.”

Another person on X, @JDane241476, said: “Never let a good disaster go to waste.”

Meanwhile, @kestrel89B commented: “Hardly worth it Ryanair. No doubt you'd be coining it in too.”