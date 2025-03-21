Heathrow Airport will be closed all day - and will see disruption for several days in the aftermath of the fire which has knocked out power.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage across the airport due to a large fire at a nearby electrical substation. Whilst fire crews are responding to the incident, we do not have clarity on when power may be reliably restored.

A plane comes into land at Heathrow airport over nearby housing | Getty Images

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow until 23h59 on 21 March 2025. We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will provide an update when more information on the resumption of operations is available. We know this will be disappointing for passengers and we want to reassure that we are working as hard as possible to resolve the situation.”

The airport added: “Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Because of the fluctuating nature of the incident there are no definite details about when things will return to normal. As planes will have either been sent back to their airport of origin or diverted, flights in future days will be disrupted as the planes will not be at Heathrow as planned.

Passengers have been advised to contact their airlines to find out more - contact details are here.