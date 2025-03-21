Flight passengers are scrambling for information after a fire last night brought Heathrow Airport to a grinding halt.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late yesterday evening (March 20) a fire broke out at an electrical substation in Hayes, knocking out power to the nearby Heathrow Airport. This has brought all traffic to and from the airport to a halt, and Heathrow will be closed all day today.

Some airports, such as Gatwick, have taken on some of Heathrow’s jeopardised long-haul flights, but other airports have also been affected. For example, Edinburgh Airport has cancelled six flights today - all of which were heading to Heathrow. Other flights are thought to be re-routing to other airports, particularly arrivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With so much going on, and with passengers at Heathrow essentially stranded, people travelling from other London airports are anxious to know if their flights have also been affected. While Gatwick is the other major London airport, there are more than 350 flights each day from Stansted Airport - which is about 50 miles from the substation fire.

Passengers at Heathrow have been left stranded after all flights to and from the airport were cancelled today.

Posting on X, a spokesperson for Stansted Airport said: “We are unaware of any changes to our flights today. Please use our webpage for any further updates and notifications on flight changes.”

At the time of publication, this seems to ring true - all departures are leaving on-time, with only a couple of RyanAir flights expected to arrive roughly 10 minutes later than scheduled.

Passengers are still advised to keep a close eye on arrivals and departures boards at their respective airports in case anything changes.