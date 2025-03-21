Heathrow Airport in London will be closed all day today after a fire at an electrical substation.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, a fire late last night (March 20) which broke out at an electrical substation in Hayes, has taken out all power at Heathrow Airport. More than 1,300 flights have been affected.

Departures from Heathrow have all been cancelled, while some arrivals and departures have been re-routed to other airports, with London Gatwick taking on a handful of long-haul flights.

Other airports have also been affected by the chaos, with Edinburgh Airport cancelling six flights - all of which were heading to Heathrow. But what about Birmingham Airport?

Passengers at Heathrow have been stranded after a fire broke out at a nearby electical substation - bringing the airport to a complete halt. | @JoselynEMuirhe1/PA

Fortunately for passengers, at the time of publication there does not seem to be any existing cancellations or delays to departures. The 8.20am flight to Funchal Madeira left 17 minutes late, and the 8.35am flight to Belfast City did not leave until 9.18am.

All upcoming arrivals also seem to be running on schedule.

So far one flight has been diverted to Birmingham Airport, but the London incident is not expected to cause delays to scheduled Birmingham Airport flights.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “There will be no delays to Birmingham Airport’s own customers, due to any diverted Heathrow aircraft into BHX. Airports regularly take diverts as part of normal operations, and flights inbound to London Heathrow will use multiple airports around the UK, and Ireland, or alternatively may return to their departure airport.

“We will assist with landing any diverted aircraft during the Heathrow closure today and work with those LHR airlines to repatriate their customers upon arrival into Birmingham."

Birmingham Airport officials have not posted on social media to warn customers of anticipated issues, so for now it seems everything will continue running smoothly.