Edinburgh Airport: Has Heathrow Airport fire affected Edinburgh? Are there delays and cancellations?

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

21st Mar 2025, 8:36am
A fire at an electrical substation in west London has knocked out Heathrow’s power - and will see the airport closed all day.

Some 1,300 flights from Heathrow are cancelled, and several incoming flights overnight had to be either turned around or diverted to other airports.

Edinburgh Airport has seen six departures cancelled - but the only flights this has affected are those to Heathrow itself. So far six are marked as cancelled, with others this afternoon marked as scheduled, but these will no doubt be taken off the roster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Edinburgh Airportplaceholder image
Edinburgh Airport | Getty Images

The rest of today’s schedule appears to be running as planned, with the airport’s departures board not flagging any delays at time of writing (8.30am).

Heathrow sees more than 1,300 flights a day, and the disruption from today’s closure is likely to be felt for several days even after the airport reopens as plane schedules will have been so changed.

So far no cause has been given for the blaze- the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police are investigating.

Related topics:Edinburgh AirportHeathrow AirportLondon Fire Brigade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice