Edinburgh Airport: Has Heathrow Airport fire affected Edinburgh? Are there delays and cancellations?
Some 1,300 flights from Heathrow are cancelled, and several incoming flights overnight had to be either turned around or diverted to other airports.
Edinburgh Airport has seen six departures cancelled - but the only flights this has affected are those to Heathrow itself. So far six are marked as cancelled, with others this afternoon marked as scheduled, but these will no doubt be taken off the roster.
The rest of today’s schedule appears to be running as planned, with the airport’s departures board not flagging any delays at time of writing (8.30am).
Heathrow sees more than 1,300 flights a day, and the disruption from today’s closure is likely to be felt for several days even after the airport reopens as plane schedules will have been so changed.
So far no cause has been given for the blaze- the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police are investigating.
