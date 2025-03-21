Investigations have started into the cause of the electrical substation fire that has knocked out Heathrow Airport for the day.

London Fire Brigade's fire investigators say they are working “closely” with the Metropolitan Police Service on the investigation into the cause of the fire, but say they do not yet know the cause.

Members of the London Fire Brigade have tackled a major fire at an electrical substation at Heathrow | Leon Neal/Getty Images

It is “speculative” to suggest at the moment that something sinister caused the fire which has grounded flights at Heathrow, the chairwoman of the Commons transport committee has said.

Asked by Times Radio if she thought the fire at an electricity substation may have been caused intentionally, Labour MP Ruth Cadbury replied: “I think that’s somewhat speculative.

“There are obviously questions about it, and I don’t know enough about electricity, but for the airport to be dependent on one substation, it does raise questions.”

She added it was “very, very concerning” that “one substation can close down an airport and there isn’t an alternative source of energy”.

National Grid, which maintains the power infrastructure, said: “A fire at North Hyde substation in West London has damaged equipment, leading to a loss of power supply in the area. We are working at speed to restore power supplies as quickly as possible and will provide an update as soon as we can.”