Heathrow Airport fire: What caused the airport fire that has grounded flights for the day?

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

21st Mar 2025, 8:05am
Investigations have started into the cause of the electrical substation fire that has knocked out Heathrow Airport for the day.

London Fire Brigade's fire investigators say they are working “closely” with the Metropolitan Police Service on the investigation into the cause of the fire, but say they do not yet know the cause.

Members of the London Fire Brigade have tackled a major fire at an electrical substation at Heathrowplaceholder image
Members of the London Fire Brigade have tackled a major fire at an electrical substation at Heathrow | Leon Neal/Getty Images

It is “speculative” to suggest at the moment that something sinister caused the fire which has grounded flights at Heathrow, the chairwoman of the Commons transport committee has said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked by Times Radio if she thought the fire at an electricity substation may have been caused intentionally, Labour MP Ruth Cadbury replied: “I think that’s somewhat speculative.

“There are obviously questions about it, and I don’t know enough about electricity, but for the airport to be dependent on one substation, it does raise questions.”

She added it was “very, very concerning” that “one substation can close down an airport and there isn’t an alternative source of energy”.

National Grid, which maintains the power infrastructure, said: “A fire at North Hyde substation in West London has damaged equipment, leading to a loss of power supply in the area. We are working at speed to restore power supplies as quickly as possible and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

Related topics:Heathrow AirportLondon Fire Brigade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice