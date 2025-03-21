Passengers stranded at Heathrow Airport have seen their escape routes massively restricted.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As has been widely reported, the London airport is closed all day today (March 21) after a fire broke out at an electrical substation in Hayes last night. The blaze left the airport without power, bringing all activity to a standstill.

While Ryanair has offered “rescue flights” for stranded passengers, National Express has suspended all services to and from Heathrow, and the southbound M4 spur road has also been closed by National Highways. It has left those who are stuck at the airport with very few options to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, there is one option that is still available to them.

Passengers have been left stranded after Heathrow Airport was closed due to a fire. | James Manning/PA Wire

The London Underground is often plagued by temporary closures - but today is not one of those days. The Piccadilly line splits in two after Acton Town, with one route running up to Heathrow and stopping at terminals two, three, four and five.

Responding to a query on X, a spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said: “The Piccadilly Line will be still be serving all stations except for Heathrow terminal four.”

With Heathrow being in zone six, it will cost a bit extra for passengers to get back into central London (zone one) but is still a feasible option for those who are stranded.