The October half term is only a few weeks away - and if you are looking for a breakaway with your family there are still plenty of holiday deals on offer.

For many the October half term will begin on the 28th with schools returning on Monday 4 November. Holiday operators are still offering last-minute holiday packages to popular destinations including Mallorca in Spain, Crete in Greece and the Algarve in Portugal.

Listed below are the holiday packages that holiday operators including TUI and easyJet holidays are offering.

TUI

Benidorm, Spain

TUI offers a seven night holiday to Benidorm, Costa Blanca, Spain, staying at the 3T Hotel Rosamar on an all-inclusive basis from £634 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a twin room with balcony with flights departing from Manchester on 26th October 2024 with 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Mallorca, Spain

TUI offers a seven night holiday to Cala d’Or, Majorca, Spain, staying at the 3T Gavimar Cala Gran Costa De Sur on an all-inclusive basis from £691 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a standard Fairmont Gold Room with a queen bed with flights departing from Manchester on 26th October 2024 with 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

TUI offers a seven night holiday to Cala Bona, Majorca, Spain staying at the 4T TUI BLUE Grupotel Mallorca Mar on an all-inclusive basis from £741 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a bedroom apartment with balcony with flights departing from London Gatwick on 26th October 2024 with 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Portugal

TUI offers a seven night holiday to Praia dos Salgados, The Algarve, Portugal, staying at the 4T Salgados Palm Village on an all-inclusive basis from £724 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a suite with large balcony with flights departing from Bristol on 26th October 2024 with hand luggage only and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

All prices quoted are correct to the particular product package at the time of TUI issuing the price package/packages to the publication. Price was quoted on 30 September. Prices provided are subject to change and have limited availability.

easyJet holidays

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Globales Costa Tropical in Fuerteventura on an All Inclusive basis for £451 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 15 October 2024

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5*Jaz Sharm Dreams Resort in Sharm el Sheikh on an All Inclusive basis for £628 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 15 October 2024

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Mitsis Family Village in Kos on an All Inclusive basis for £477 per person (plus a free kids’ place) including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 18 October 2024

Lastminute.com

Orlando, Florida

Delta Hotels by Marriott Orlando Celebration. Visiting 26th October - 2nd November, from £633pp. Seven nights, for two adults & two children. Includes 4* accommodation, economy flights from London Heathrow, room only.

Dubai, UAE

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha. Visiting 28th October - 2nd November, from £957pp. Five nights, for two adults & two children. Includes 4* accommodation, economy flights from London Gatwick, room only.

Crete, Greece

Porto Greco Village Beach Hotel. Visiting 27th October - 3rd November, from £779pp. Seven nights, for two adults & two children. Includes 4* accommodation, economy flights from London Gatwick, all inclusive.

Tenerife

Alua Tenerife. Visiting 28th October - 2nd November, from £669pp. Five nights, for two adults & two children. Includes 4* accommodation, economy flights from London Stansted, room only.

Antalya, Turkey

Glamour Resort & Spa. Visiting 27th October - 3rd November, from £829pp. Seven nights, for two adults & two children. Includes 4* accommodation, economy flights from London Gatwick, all inclusive.

Algarve, Portugal

Grand Muthu Oura View Beach Club. Visiting 27th October - 3rd November, from £639pp. Seven nights, for two adults & two children. Includes 4* accommodation, economy flights from London Stansted, room only.

Marrakech, Morocco

Le Relais De Marrakech. Visiting 28th October - 3rd November, from £369pp. Four nights, for two adults & two children. Includes 4* accommodation, economy flights from London Stansted, room only