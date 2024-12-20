My mum and I headed to Horwood House, just outside of Milton Keynes, to try its new 'Festive PJ Party Package’ in collaboration with Their Nibs, a boutique British nightwear brand.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive package is an absolute must and I had the most special time with my mum - making memories that we will always remember. It was the perfect stay and allows you to spend quality time with whoever it is that you take along with you. It could be your mum, a friend or even your partner.

Horwood House offers a quaint countryside retreat set in acres of stunning grounds featuring free Wi-Fi, a gym, an indoor pool and free parking. It has a picturesque setting and its Christmas decorations really makes the visit a cosy and festive one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horwood House. (Photo: Horwood House) | Horwood House

The festive package includes a pair of your very own Christmas PJs, bubbles, a grazing platter, spa treatments for a really relaxing staycation yet. In our room we were greeted to a bottle of prosecco and our matching pyjamas - which my mum and I put on after dinner. It was so cute and we still wear them around the house now.

When we arrived we had lunch at the hotel, at Harry’s Bar, where we enjoyed a delicious sharing platter of cured meats, olives, hummus. We had dinner in the same spot later that evening - where the atmosphere completely transformed. There were many Christmas parties on with a lot of people having drinks at the bar, and having dinner, and it was a great party vibe. The stay was a perfect mix of having relaxation, being pampered but then also having a good time and a bit of a party!

Harry’s Bar at Horwood House. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The dinner itself was amazing and delicious - we both thoroughly enjoyed our meals. The steak was cooked to perfection, and my mum was raving about the seabass saying it was the best she had ever tasted. For dessert we both had meringue ad polished it all off, despite being so full (it was that good).

We both enjoyed some wine and we were offered cocktails by the waiting staff. We were really looked after throughout the whole stay. The staff were really great and it made the stay even lovelier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel boasts a beautiful spa where you can get many treatments, take a leisurely swim in the pool, and make use of the sauna and steam room. It is a really relaxing environment and I very nearly fell asleep on the heated sunbed before my facial. The only negative was that there were few beds to lounge on around the pool so you have to be quick and wait for when others leave. But, there are chairs alongside the pool to put your things and you can have a dip while you wait.

The spa at Horwood House. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The facial was exactly what I needed while my mum had her scalp massage - which she said was much-needed too. We felt very pampered, refreshed and relaxed, and it was great to share this experience with my mum and spend some time together.

The room itself was so spacious and a great space to come back to, to relax and unwind even further. The bed was extremely comfy and we had a lovely view of the expansive grounds from our window. There was an array of food to choose from at breakfast the next morning, and it was also very entertaining seeing some hungover people from the Christmas parties the night before.

All in all our stay here was fabulous and we really didn’t want to leave. We had the best time, and I would encourage everyone to visit, enjoy themselves, and spend some quality time with that special person in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From £449 (Sunday - Friday) and £499 on a Saturday night, based on two sharing a deluxe room, the Festive PJ Party Package includes:

A pair of Their Nibs luxury Pyjamas, yours to take home

Prosecco in room

An allowance per guest towards dinner

Grazing platter

Use of our pool, sauna and steam room

25 minute spa treatment

Breakfast the following morning

Free overnight parking

Great memories with good friends of course

To book please visit www.horwoodhouse.co.uk.