I stayed at AMANO Covent Garden hotel in the heart of London - and the standout was definitely the rooftop bar.

Having a rooftop bar at a hotel in London adds an extra great touch. I was able to enjoy drinks and delicious tapas while sitting outside and enjoying the views of the capital. My friend and I drank some wine and enjoyed the views, and it was lovely. We found ourselves saying as we sat down “can you see the London Eye!”, and “oh look, there’s the Tower of London!”.

The rooftop bar is located on the seventh floor and enjoys access to an adjoining roof terrace that makes it the perfect spot. Even if you sit inside you can still enjoy the views of the West End, the London Eye and the Shard from above.

There’s an impressive international menu of wines, Champagnes, signature cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks. And there are tasty sharing plates including olives, croquettes, bruschetta and more.

The rooftop bar was definitely the highlight and I could’ve sat there all evening. But there are other aspects of the hotel which make it worthwhile you booking to stay. AMANO Covent Garden has an unbeatable location. You’ll have no trouble finding things to do in the vicinity.

There are designer boutiques nearby if you are looking for a luxury shopping spree, or you can book yourself seats for a show in the West End, which is just a stone’s throw away. Or you can take the Tube at Covent Garden and explore London. You are in the heart of the city when staying at this hotel, so it is perfect for sightseeing and theatre shows.

The hotel has a modern flair and the interior was very plush. It boasts a monochromatic colour palette lifted by gold accents, mirrored surfaces and bold artwork.

I stayed in a double room and the bed was really comfy, and the amenities including the shower were all really great. There was more than enough room and I had a really comfortable stay.

If you are looking for extras including a gym or a spa then this is not the hotel for you. But, if you are looking for a good time with a rooftop bar and being close to all of the hustle and bustle then this hotel is definitely up your alley.