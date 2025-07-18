A TikTok video has gone viral showing an “inconsiderate” male passenger resting his over a woman’s TV screen during a flight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video on TikTok has over two million views, showing the man resting his over the woman’s TV screen one row behind him during a flight. It is not clear what flight or plane this was, and for how long the man had his hair draped over the TV screen.

Some users in the comments voiced that the woman sitting behind should have told him to remove his hair from her TV screen. One person said: “Why are people allergic to communicating? It’s most likely not on purpose. He probably doesn’t even realise”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “You could kindly ask Thor to move his hair”. Another added: “Just….. say something???”.

Other users criticised the man’s actions. One said: “In what world does he think it’s ok”. Another user added: “People are so inconsiderate.”

The incident comes after another plane passenger has been filmed arguing with a couple after they allegedly gave his seat to their child without asking him first. In a 20 second TikTok, recorded by another passenger, the man can be heard saying: “I don't care about your daughter, your child, and none of that! I paid for this one. I don't care about none of that.”

The TikTok reads: “someone took his $300 seat & gave it to their kid without asking first.” In the comments, people have rushed to defend the man in the video. “As a mother, I support this. It’s no one’s responsibility but my own to plan for my kids.”

Another TikToker said: “I’m sick of parents feeling entitled on plans. BOOK UR CHILD IN THE SEAT NEXT TO YOU.”