London Southend airport has been closed and flights cancelled after a small plane crashed into a fireball shortly after takeoff.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport is still closed today (Tuesday 15 July) and there has been no official comment on when it will re-open. Jude Winstanley, CEO, London Southend Airport, said yesterday: “On behalf of everyone at London Southend Airport, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those lost in yesterday’s tragic incident. We would also like to thank our local community for their messages of support and understanding at this difficult time.

“Our staff are working closely with the emergency services and air accident investigators to support their work – I would like to thank them all for their hard work during this period. We are in constant dialogue with our operating airlines and, as I’m sure everyone will understand, the airport will remain closed until further notice – passengers should contact their airline for information and advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beechcraft B200 aircraft crashed about 4pm on Sunday, soon after taking off from the airport, which is in Essex. The plane was seen in flames with dark smoke billowing from it, according to witnesses and photos circulating on social media.

London Southend airport has been closed and flights cancelled after a small plane crashed into a fireball shortly after takeoff. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A statement from Essex police said: “We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

Essex Police have since says it believes the four people were killed in the crash and all were foreign nationals. An exclusion zone has been set up around the crash site.

One user who said the airport is “on his doorstep” said on X: “Southend airport is closed until further notice whilst air accident investigators continue their work. It's awfully quiet around here now and not in a good way.”