Last minute bargain Croatian getaways: Enjoy a cruise around the Croatian islands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you fancy a touch of luxury and experiencing your own version of being a VIP on Life Below Deck, there is a way to experience a small cruise holiday without breaking the bank.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go Croatia Sail, the specialist small ship cruise operator, is offering exclusive discounts for August 2024 which start at £360 per person and cruise between Split and Dubrovnik.

Each day the boat will anchor off the coast to give guests a great opportunity to enjoy a swim in the calm clear waters of the Adriatic Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering excellent value for money in comparison to a regular hotel stay, the trips include accommodation onboard for every night as well as half board meals with a delicious breakfast and lunch provided each day. There is also an optional BBQ dinner on one of the evenings, for an additional cost, serving delicious local produce. All cabins include an ensuite shower room, Wi-Fi and air-conditioning.

Go Croatia Sail

Go Croatia Sail offer a wide range of boat types, all included in their August deal. The Classic Plus can hold a maximum of 36 guests whilst Premier, featuring a diving platform and spacious salon and rear seating area, can accommodate up to 40 guests. The top range boat, Superior, contains all the mentioned features along with a jacuzzi and extra-large sun deck for additional space, comfort and convenience, also bookable for up to 36 guests.

Optional excursions can be organised and booked by the Go Croatia Sail team for an additional cost to elevate guest’s Croatian adventure and remove any stress. Recommended activities include: visiting the spectacular Mljet National Park, kayak hire to explore the local beaches, cable car ride up to Mount Srd for the most incredible view imaginable, Game of Thrones and Dubrovnik Walking Tour to be immersed in the historical culture of the area, taking a shuttle boat over to Lokrum Island from the Old City and wine tasting in Korcula.

James Childs, Sales Manager at Go Croatia Sail said: “Our exclusive August deals are not something to miss. The range of cruise options for 18-35-year-olds available means there’s something for everyone to enjoy, we’re offering the perfect last-minute getaway and what better location than beautiful Croatia. The deals are already proving very popular, with places going fast, so we urge guests to book now to avoid disappointment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Four-day cruises: Starting in Split and then docking at Makarska, Mljet Island (or Sipan Island) and ending in Dubrovnik.

Availability: 3rd or 10th August – 18-35s Classic Plus cruise (below deck only) OR 10th August – 18-35s Premier Cruise (below deck only). Use code 4DAYAUG at checkout for 10% off. Prices start from £360 pp.

2. Five-day cruises: Beginning in Dubrovnik, ending in Split and stopping off at Korcula Island and Hvar Island along the way.

Availability: 6th August – 18-35s Classic Plus or Premier cruise (below deck only). Use code 5DAYAUG at check out for 10% off. Prices start from £479.20 pp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Eight-day cruise: For those looking to explore even more of the Dalmatian Coast, there is an eight-day adventure available starting and ending in Split and stopping off at all of the mentioned locations across the two other cruise options.

Availability: 17th August – 18-35s Superior cruise (below deck only). Use code 8DAYAUG at checkout for 10% off. Prices start from £832.30.

For more information and to book, visit: www.gocroatiasail.com