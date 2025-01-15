Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British woman has died on a French mountain slope after a collision with another skier.

According to reports, the 62-year-old was involved in a “violent collision” with another British national at the Les Arcs resort in the Savoie region at about 10.30am on Tuesday.

The woman died after experiencing traumatic shock, according to French news outlet Le Dauphine.

Views across Les Arcs.

The other Briton involved, a 35-year-old man, was stationary at the time on the piste and suffered a broken leg. He was rushed to a local hospital in the region, reports said.

Both victims were reportedly wearing helmets.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”

