A Loganair flight was forced to return to Manchester Airport after being struck by lightning which reportedly cracked the aircraft's windscreen.

The flight was bound for Aberdeen but issued an emergency code 7700 approximately 30 minutes after take-off yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 5 December). The incident occurred just before 5pm, with the Embraer ERJ 145EU aircraft making an unscheduled return to Manchester.

The emergency landing came amid yellow weather warnings for wind and rain across much of the UK, with forecasts of severe conditions expected to impact travel services. The aircraft departed Manchester Airport at approximately 4:30pm, climbing to an altitude of 16,000 feet.

Flight tracking data showed the plane initially heading northwards before performing a loop in the skies above Skipton. The aircraft, registered as G-SAJH, had been airborne for just 29 minutes when pilots made the decision to return to Manchester.

No injuries were reported among the passengers following the incident. The aircraft was able to complete a normal landing despite the reported damage to its windscreen.

A Loganair spokesman said: "Loganair can confirm flight LM26 from Manchester to Aberdeen was diverted back to Manchester following a lightning strike. The aircraft landed as normal and our team is currently arranging onward travel for customers to reach their final destination.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is of the utmost importance to us at Loganair. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding, and our ground crews for their assistance."