Madeira Airport: Departing flights cancelled at airport in Funchal - including routes back to Gatwick and Luton airports
Departing flights from the airport are cancelled after several flights were diverted yesterday due to the weather conditions. For example an easyJet airline plane from Lisbon was diverted to Gran Canaria.
Winds on Sunday reached 73 km/h, causing flights to be disrupted. Adverse weather conditions are still affecting Madeira Airport today.
Passengers are advised to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight and keep up to date with the airport’s website. The approach to the Portuguese island tests even experienced pilots. They require special training in order to be granted permission to land here.
They first have to cross the mountain massif of the exposed coastline and then line-up perfectly with the narrow runway often in high winds. The destination is notorious for having bumpy flight landings due to the wind.
Listed below are the departing flights cancelled today.
- 10:00 flight to Dusseldorf
- 11:25 easyJet flight to Bristol
- 12:15 easyJet flight to Gatwick
- 13:25 easyJet flight to Luton
- 21:50 flight to Lisbon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.