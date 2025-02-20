A major search is underway to find a missing British businessman who disappeared from his luxury hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

Campbell Scott, a senior director at listed data analytics company Fico, was reported missing on Monday night (February 17) by a colleague with whom he travelled to the Kenyan city. After arriving at the JW Marriott Hotel in the city centre on Sunday, Scott was last seen when he left the accommodation at around 11.15am on Monday.

His colleague was unable to reach the 58-year-old at 6pm, and was told by staff to call the police an hour later. Hotel management, security and police officers then began searching for him, before the case was taken over by senior detectives.

They visited hotels and bars in the affluent Westlands neighbourhood to see if they could find any information about him. So far, at least five people, including security guards and hotel staff, have given statements to police, according to The Times.

The businessman, who joined Fico in 2014 from Experian UK, was due to attend a three-day workshop with senior officials from the UK, US and several African countries to discuss markets for new products. According to his LinkedIn profile, Scott is responsible for global regulatory and compliance product management based at Fico's London office.

A Fico spokesperson said: “A Fico employee, Campbell Scott, went missing on Sunday, February 16, in Nairobi, Kenya while he was on a business trip. Fico is working with our local partners and local authorities to investigate the matter.

“We do not have any further information at this time. Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends. Please respect his privacy and do not speculate about this situation.

“If anyone has information that may be helpful regarding his whereabouts, please contact local authorities or the Metropolitan Police.“