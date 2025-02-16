Bookings in a previously popular part of Spain have plummeted, according to new figures.

But the drop in visitors in Malaga isn’t down to foreign tourists being put off by protests over saturation and over-tourism - it’s native Spaniards who are seemingly shunning the area.

English-language site The Olive Press has reported that apartment bookings fell by 37,000 between July and November last year. In that time, 571,773 reservations were made compared to 609,277 in the same period in 2023.

The website says that these figures are based on licensed apartments, so cannot take into account unregulated lets, which fly under the radar.

Malaga’s College of Economists puts the decrease down to demand falling from the rest of Spain. Figures from the Tourist Apartment Occupancy Survey, between July and November 2024, showed 152,192 Spanish residents were in regulated accommodation - compared to 213,598 the previous year.

During that period, the number of foreign tourists actually went up - from 395,679 in 2023 to 419,581 from July to November last year.

However one of the explanations for the figures drop may be the fact that the number of registered apartments plummeted in 2024 by 11,441 - raising fears that more and more unregulated and therefore illegal ones are appearing.

There were protests against over-tourism across Europe last year, in Mallorca, Tenerife and Lanzarote in Spain and also in Greece. Locals have complained about not only feeling physically swamped in busy months, but also of being priced out of their areas as properties are snapped up to be used as holiday rentals.