A man allegedly tried to hijack a passenger flight forcing the plane be diverted to the United States.

The 31-year-old Mexican man, identified as Mario N, allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and made a move for the cockpit shortly after the plane left León for Tijuana. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Guadalajara, where the individual was apprehended by the Mexican National Guard.

No clear motive has been disclosed, however, ABC reports that airline staff believed the man had received death threats if he landed in Tijuana. Travelling with his wife and two children, the man is said to have claimed during the ordeal that a family member had been kidnapped.

Airline Volaris said: "All passengers, crew and aircraft are safe. Volaris regrets the inconvenience this situation has caused. For Volaris, the safety of our passengers and crew is a top priority."

The incident comes after a passenger on a United Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles had to be restrained with zip ties after he began inexplicably attacking his seat. The strange incident last month was filmed by fellow traveller Gino Galofaro and shared on Reddit.

In the short video, a man in a black hoodie can be seen standing on his seat and repeatedly kicking the middle seat, while other passengers watch in stunned silence. Galofaro, who was asleep and woke up to see the unidentified passenger "kicking the seat", said that initially no one, including airline crew members, intervened.

However, he eventually decided to take action. The San Diego-based addiction counsellor said he and two other passengers "zip-tied" the man's hands and feet and "seat belted him to the seat."

As soon as the plane landed, police removed the man. A United Airlines spokesperson confirmed that local law enforcement met the flight upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport after a customer became disruptive, thanking the crew for helping to ensure the safety of everyone on board. The airline has reportedly "banned this customer from future United flights."