Ryanair’s app has reportedly stopped working according to passengers.

Passengers reported problems with the Ryanair this morning (Monday 9 December). The app appears to have gone down, according to DownDetector, meaning people trying to check in for their flight are unable to do so.

A warning notice says check-in is disabled while the website is “undergoing essential maintenance”. Many passengers posted on social media that the app has stopped working for them.

One person posted on X, formerly Twitter: “@Ryanair your app and website undergo maintenance and i cannot check in for my flight. There was no email warning about it and my flight is in two hours 15 minutes. Been trying for past hour?“.

Another user wrote: “Great. Ryanair’s servers appear to be acting up as it’s not letting me check in on the app or the website. Yay.”

It comes after Storm Darragh disrupted flights over the weekend. Severe weather triggered restrictions on the rate of aircraft movements at London Heathrow and similar air traffic control measures were still in effect on Sunday (8 December).

British Airways alone has grounded more than 100 short-haul international flights and 30 domestic services to and from Heathrow. In total, at least 20,000 passengers are likely to be affected. NationalWorld has contacted Ryanair for comment.