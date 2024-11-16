Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One woman posted on Facebook that she flew to Copenhagen from Stansted Airport with Ryanair for a day trip with return flights costing just £40.

A woman posted on the Facebook group called Extreme Day Trips that she took a day trip to Copenhagen for £40 and had a “fabulous” day out. The Facebook group has a whole host of people posting about their day trips abroad and the cheap flights they have purchased from UK airports.

The woman said it was her first EDT (Extreme Day Trip) with Ryanair flights from Stansted costing her £40, parking Radission Blu costing £25 and Metro tickets pricing up at £4 each way. She posted details of what she did in Copenhagen on her day out.

She wrote: “Coffee and pastry first! Walked around city centre, up the Round Tower, Christmas market, Nyhavn, Zinkglobal, The Little Mermaid, taxi back to Radhuspladsen, more coffee. Took a free walking tour, recommended as we learned some of the history of the city.

“Gorgeous sunset, back to Nyhavn for a meal of Smørresbørd and a warming gløgg, more walking and Christmas lights then back to airport. Flights on time both ways, even landed 20 minutes early on the return flight, back to car within 20 minutes, and back home by 11.30pm. Thanks to this group for the inspiration!”.

Christmas lights in Copenhagen. (Photo: Gio Eburne/Facebook) | Gio Eburne/Facebook

One user was inspired by her trip, commenting on the post: “Looking forward to doing this next September”. Another said: “This looks great and lovely pics of you all.” The woman responded: “It was a fabulous day - definitely recommend!”.

For six weeks, Copenhagen will have its popular Christmas market with a fairground which becomes a carnival with Hans Christian Andersen-themed funfair rides and nightly tree-lighting ceremonies. Get your glögg from candlelit wine bar Nimb and your traditional apple-filled æbleskiver doughnuts from the Waffle Bakery. You can try Copenhagen’s cabbage-stuffed pork sandwiches or check out a new gourmet food hall that is offering burgers, pizza, tacos and Chinese street food.