A Ryanair flight to Manchester Airport was forced to make an emergency landing at London’s Stansted Airport after a man tragically died on board.

The flight, from Tirana, Albania, to Manchester Airport, was forced to divert shortly before 8pm on Sunday (10 November). Emergency crews met the aircraft after landing and were joined by police, paramedics and an air ambulance.

The man, whose age has not been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene. London Stansted Airport confirmed that the plane was surrounded by medics and the airport fire service after the passenger was said to have suffered a medical emergency mid-air.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance, one Hazardous Area Response Team vehicle, one paramedic car and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Stansted Airport on Sunday evening following reports of man with a medical emergency on an aircraft. Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man had died at the scene." A Stansted Airport spokesperson added: "The flight you refer to diverted into London Stansted just before 20.00 last night due to an on-board medical emergency.

“The flight landed safely and was met by medics, airport fire service and ambulance crews. Despite the best efforts of all those responding to the situation, we understand the passenger did unfortunately pass away." One passenger on the flight said the man started "having convulsions" before he was moved to the aisle and CPR was commenced.

The passenger told Manchester Evening News: "He stopped breathing and everything went into chaos. A few of us with first aid training jumped in to help and started CPR while the defibrillator was set.

"Two air crew members and three passengers manged to keep doing CPR as instructed by the defibrillator for 25 minutes when we finally landed in emergency in London. The paramedics continued for another 30 minutes when we were all instructed to leave the plane. After about another hour, the ambulance was still there but we boarded again with a new air crew to continue the trip to Manchester, without the man and his friends. I asked and was told that, unfortunately, the man did not make it. I was devastated to learn the sad news."