A Ryanair flight to Spain was forced to abort take-off at Birmingham Airport due to a technical issue.

The Ryanair flight bound for Seville experienced a technical failure right before take-off, causing a sudden halt on the runway. The Flight Fr9378, which was set to depart shortly before 1pm on Thursday (7 November), quickly returned to the gate.

David Fern, a passenger from Leicester said: "It came to a stop. I saw the wing flaps retract, then the engines went quiet. The only thing they have told us is that a light came on in the cockpit, no other explanation. I knew something was wrong the way it came to a sudden stop and the engine noise cut out."

He added: “There was some delay and very little information provided. I just thought 'do I need to run'?". Eventually, passengers were informed that they would be "moving to another plane."

Ryanair has since addressed the incident with an official statement declaring. The airline said: "This flight from Birmingham to Seville (7 Nov) did not take-off as planned due to a minor technical issue with the aircraft. To minimize disruption to passengers, Ryanair arranged an alternative aircraft which has since departed for Seville at 15:43 local time." Birmingham Airport confirmed that this was a matter for Ryanair to handle, reports Birmingham Live.

The incident comes after a Ryanair flight from East Midlands Airport to Tenerife was forced to reach the holiday hotspot as quickly as possible over a disruptive passenger. The alarming incident on Monday morning (4 November) led to emergency action by air traffic controllers and the police being on standby at the south airport.

According to the report of the incident, a passenger on board flight FR3152 from East Midlands to Tenerife, was “engaged in behaviour severe enough” that the flight had to adjust its route to reduce travel time and reach Tenerife as quickly as possible. Specific details of the passenger's actions remain undisclosed but sources indicate that the incident involved a man urinating in the aisle.