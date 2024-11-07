A Ryanair flight from the UK to Tenerife was forced to reach the holiday hotspot as quickly as possible over a disruptive passenger.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alarming incident on a Ryanair flight on Monday morning (4 November) led to emergency action by air traffic controllers and the police being on standby at the south airport. According to the report of the incident, a passenger on board flight FR3152 from East Midlands to Tenerife, was “engaged in behaviour severe enough” that the flight had to adjust its route to reduce travel time and reach Tenerife as quickly as possible.

The flight crew informed air traffic control of the situation, who cleared the path for the plane to approach and land as quickly as possible so that police could board the plane and apprehend the individual involved. Specific details of the passenger's actions remain undisclosed but sources indicate that the incident involved a man urinating in the aisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ryanair flight from the UK to Tenerife was forced to reach the holiday hotspot as quickly as possible over a disruptive passenger. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

As soon as the plane came to a standstill just after 11am, officers boarded and escorted him from the plane. He is reportedly facing severe consequences for disorderly conduct on a commercial flight.

Air traffic controllers posted details of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, stating: “The crew of a flight arriving from the UK to Tenerife South requested police presence upon landing due to an unruly passenger on board. We prioritised their approach by shortening the route where feasible and managing surrounding traffic to ensure coordination with the police.”

The incident highlights the challenges of maintaining order and safety in-flight. A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “The crew of this flight from East Midlands to Tenerife (4 Nov) called ahead for police assistance after a small number of passengers became disruptive onboard. The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival at Tenerife Airport and these passengers were removed. This is now a matter for local police.”