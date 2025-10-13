Dozens of flights are delayed at Manchester Airport today due to fog.

Flights at Manchester Airport are disrupted today as fog is still lingering. According to the Met Office forecast for today: “Any morning fog will slowly lift and clear, leaving behind a dry day with sunny spells for many of us, but always cloudier in the south. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 15 °C.”