Manchester Airport departures today: Is fog still affecting flights? Full list affected departures and arrivals

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
Dozens of flights are delayed at Manchester Airport today due to fog.

Flights at Manchester Airport are disrupted today as fog is still lingering. According to the Met Office forecast for today: “Any morning fog will slowly lift and clear, leaving behind a dry day with sunny spells for many of us, but always cloudier in the south. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 15 °C.”

Due to the fog flights are disrupted. Fog also disrupted flights yesterday (Sunday 12 October). North Yorkshire Weather Updates wrote on Facebook yesterday: “10.30 Due to thick low fog at Manchester Airport, dozens of flights are circling awaiting a landing spot”.

Listed below are affected departures and arrivals at the airport today.

Dozens of flights are delayed at Manchester Airport today due to fog. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images) | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Manchester Airport

Departures

  • 08:35 Jet2 to Reykjavik - delayed
  • 09:15 Etihad Airways to Abu Dhabi - delayed
  • 09:25 Aer Lingus to Dublin - delayed
  • 10:00 Ryanair to Brussels - delayed
  • 10:10 Ryanair to Limoges - delayed
  • 10:35 Lufthansa to Munich - delayed
  • 10:50 Ryanair to Nantes - delayed
  • 11:00 TUI to Cancun - delayed
  • 11:50 Lufthansa to Frankfurt - delayed
  • 15:10 easyJet to Dalaman - delayed
  • 15:10 easyJet to Amsterdam - delayed
  • 15:50 easyJet to Funchal - delayed
  • 19:00 easyJet to Paris - delayed
  • 08:50 TUI from Cancun - delayed
  • 08:50 Ryanair from Derry - delayed
  • 09:40 Virgin Atlantic from Los Angeles - delayed
  • 12:35 SunExpress from Antalya - delayed
