Manchester Airport departures today: Is fog still affecting flights? Full list affected departures and arrivals
Flights at Manchester Airport are disrupted today as fog is still lingering. According to the Met Office forecast for today: “Any morning fog will slowly lift and clear, leaving behind a dry day with sunny spells for many of us, but always cloudier in the south. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 15 °C.”
Due to the fog flights are disrupted. Fog also disrupted flights yesterday (Sunday 12 October). North Yorkshire Weather Updates wrote on Facebook yesterday: “10.30 Due to thick low fog at Manchester Airport, dozens of flights are circling awaiting a landing spot”.
Listed below are affected departures and arrivals at the airport today.
Manchester Airport
Departures
- 08:35 Jet2 to Reykjavik - delayed
- 09:15 Etihad Airways to Abu Dhabi - delayed
- 09:25 Aer Lingus to Dublin - delayed
- 10:00 Ryanair to Brussels - delayed
- 10:10 Ryanair to Limoges - delayed
- 10:35 Lufthansa to Munich - delayed
- 10:50 Ryanair to Nantes - delayed
- 11:00 TUI to Cancun - delayed
- 11:50 Lufthansa to Frankfurt - delayed
- 15:10 easyJet to Dalaman - delayed
- 15:10 easyJet to Amsterdam - delayed
- 15:50 easyJet to Funchal - delayed
- 19:00 easyJet to Paris - delayed
- 08:50 TUI from Cancun - delayed
- 08:50 Ryanair from Derry - delayed
- 09:40 Virgin Atlantic from Los Angeles - delayed
- 12:35 SunExpress from Antalya - delayed