Manchester Airport incident: Are flights cancelled and delayed today after easyJet planes 'clipped wings'? Full list of affected departures and arrivals
The incident happened this morning and briefly stopped flights at the airport. Manchester Airport is now running as normal, but passengers are warned to expect some delays following the incident.
There are multiple reports emerging of one of the planes involved having a part of a wing tip missing following impact. The incident is understood to have taken place at around 6.30am this morning.
An easyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet can confirm that the wing tips of two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester Airport this morning. The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers whilst replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights.
“We apologise to customers for the delay to their flights. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”
The flights involved were EZY2267 from Manchester to Gibraltar and EZY2117 from Manchester to Paris Charles De Gaulle. An investigation has been launched to understand what happened.
Listed below are the cancelled and delayed flights from the airport today (Friday 15 August).
Manchester Airport
Departures
- 07:30 TUI flight to Skiathos - delayed
- 08:20 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast - delayed
- 10:50 easyJet flight to Mahon - delayed
- 11:10 Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong - delayed
- 16:15 TUI flight to Naples - delayed
- 16:25 Unicair flight to Cologne - delayed
- 17:40 easyJet flight to Barcelona - delayed
- 07:55 Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong - delayed
- 08:45 Virgin Atlantic flight from Orlando - delayed
- 09:20 Finnair flight from Helsinki - delayed