Passengers will face flight cancellations and delays at Manchester Airport after two easyJet flights 'clipped wings'.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened this morning and briefly stopped flights at the airport. Manchester Airport is now running as normal, but passengers are warned to expect some delays following the incident.

There are multiple reports emerging of one of the planes involved having a part of a wing tip missing following impact. The incident is understood to have taken place at around 6.30am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An easyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet can confirm that the wing tips of two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester Airport this morning. The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers whilst replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights.

“We apologise to customers for the delay to their flights. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

The flights involved were EZY2267 from Manchester to Gibraltar and EZY2117 from Manchester to Paris Charles De Gaulle. An investigation has been launched to understand what happened.

Listed below are the cancelled and delayed flights from the airport today (Friday 15 August).

Manchester Airport

Departures

07:30 TUI flight to Skiathos - delayed

08:20 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast - delayed

10:50 easyJet flight to Mahon - delayed

11:10 Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong - delayed

16:15 TUI flight to Naples - delayed

16:25 Unicair flight to Cologne - delayed

17:40 easyJet flight to Barcelona - delayed

07:55 Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong - delayed

08:45 Virgin Atlantic flight from Orlando - delayed

09:20 Finnair flight from Helsinki - delayed