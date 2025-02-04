More Brits are planning to take a staycation in the UK in 2025 than travel abroad for a holiday, new research has revealed.

When asked which region of the UK they would most love to visit in 2025, the top response from the research by holiday park operator Away Resorts was Scotland, followed by the South West and Wales. The next most desirable staycation locations were Yorkshire and the Humber, London, Northern Ireland and the North East of England, while the West Midlands was named the least desirable region to visit.

More than three quarters of Brits (76%) feel there are lots of places around the UK they still haven’t been to that they would love to visit for the first time in 2025, the study of 2,000 adults showed. When asked about the reasons that would prompt them to book a break in 2025, rest and relaxation (36%), a change of scenery (26%) and to spend time with their family (25%) were the top answers.

And when it comes to top travel trends that Brits are embracing this year these include train travel with two in five (21%) planning to use this mode of transport to get away, nostalgia trips, with 18% planning to return to a place they went when they were younger and ‘cool-cations’, with 15% of Brits planning a cold weather break. “It’s always interesting to reflect on the nation’s holiday habits and as a holiday park operator, it’s encouraging to see the appetite for staycations remains strong,” said Carl Castledine, Founder of Away Resorts.

He added: “Travel trends come and go, but the core reasons people like to get away from it all remain largely the same. Most people live busy lives, so the prospect of quality time spent with our loved ones, some much needed rest and relaxation or reconnecting with nature give us something to really look forward to. The UK countryside and coastline is truly stunning so a British staycation can offer so much, whether you’re looking for adventure or just to unwind in picturesque surroundings”.

Top regions Brits want to visit in 2025

Scotland South West Wales Yorkshire and the Humber London Northern Ireland North East East of England South East North West East Midlands West Midlands