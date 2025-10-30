New York City is in for a wet and windy end to the week - which could impact flights to and from the UK.

American forecasters are warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds likely to cause flooding during the afternoon and evening commute.

FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods said: “The heavy rain with storms will move in later today, bringing the risk of both coastal and street flooding.

“The biggest impacts are expected during the evening rush.”

At the time of publication, weather reports indicate that this evening (October 30) will see likely thunderstorms before 11pm, followed by scattered showers until 2am. The skies should clear overnight, forecasters added.

The National Weather Service warned that isolated wind gusts could reach 50mph, strong enough to down trees and power lines. Minor coastal flooding and power outages are possible, and residents are urged to secure outdoor items ahead of the storm.

It comes after Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica earlier this week, with the rest of the Americas still feeling the afermath of the 185mph winds.

According to AccuWeather, the adverse elements mean there will probably be some flight delays and cancellations out of New York, which could impact some planes destined for the UK.

Make sure to check with your airline for any delays or cancellations before heading to the airport.