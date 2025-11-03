Newark Airport: Flights delayed and cancelled at major airport in New York after urgent ground stop issued - full list affected routes
Newark Liberty International Airport was hit with multiple ground stops on Sunday amid staffing shortages in the control tower. Arriving flights were grounded for 45 minutes until 10:45 p.m.
A similar ground stopped happened on Sunday morning, when arrivals into the airport were being limited to as few as 20 planes per hour through the afternoon, NYC Emergency Management said. Officials say the average delay at Newark Airport was about two hours, with some flights being more than three hours late.
Overall, the airport saw over 120 flights cancelled on Sunday, with some delays spilling over into JFK International Airport and LaGuardia Airport. Officials recommend travelers check their flight status before heading to the airport, and to also be prepared for longer waits, schedule changes, gate holds or missed connections.
Flights are still disrupted today (Monday 3 November). Passengers are urged to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.
Listed below are affected routes today.
Departures
- 06:00 Frontier to Atlanta - delayed
- 06:05 United Airlines to Las Vegas - delayed
- 06:59 Volaris to Mexico City - cancelled
- 07:30 Alaska Airlines to Seattle - delayed
- 08:04 United Airlines to Montego Bay - cancelled
- 10:26 United Airlines to Montego Bay - cancelled
- 12:00 Egyptair to Cairo - delayed
- 16:59 Spirit Airlines to Nashville - delayed
Arrivals
- 07:00 United Airlines from Los Angeles - delayed
- 08:30 United Airlines from Savannah - cancelled
- 13:50 Spirit Airlines from Los Angeles - cancelled
- 17:23 United Airlines from Montego Bay - cancelled
- 19:34 United Airlines from Montego Bay - cancelled