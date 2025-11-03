Flights are cancelled and delayed at a major airport in New York today after an urgent ground stop was issued.

Newark Liberty International Airport was hit with multiple ground stops on Sunday amid staffing shortages in the control tower. Arriving flights were grounded for 45 minutes until 10:45 p.m.

A similar ground stopped happened on Sunday morning, when arrivals into the airport were being limited to as few as 20 planes per hour through the afternoon, NYC Emergency Management said. Officials say the average delay at Newark Airport was about two hours, with some flights being more than three hours late.

Overall, the airport saw over 120 flights cancelled on Sunday, with some delays spilling over into JFK International Airport and LaGuardia Airport. Officials recommend travelers check their flight status before heading to the airport, and to also be prepared for longer waits, schedule changes, gate holds or missed connections.

Flights are still disrupted today (Monday 3 November). Passengers are urged to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

Listed below are affected routes today.

Departures

06:00 Frontier to Atlanta - delayed

06:05 United Airlines to Las Vegas - delayed

06:59 Volaris to Mexico City - cancelled

07:30 Alaska Airlines to Seattle - delayed

08:04 United Airlines to Montego Bay - cancelled

10:26 United Airlines to Montego Bay - cancelled

12:00 Egyptair to Cairo - delayed

16:59 Spirit Airlines to Nashville - delayed

Arrivals

07:00 United Airlines from Los Angeles - delayed

08:30 United Airlines from Savannah - cancelled

13:50 Spirit Airlines from Los Angeles - cancelled

17:23 United Airlines from Montego Bay - cancelled

19:34 United Airlines from Montego Bay - cancelled