An airport has been labelled “unsafe for travellers” after air traffic controllers are said to have lost contact with planes for more than a minute.

Newark airport in New Jersey has been hit by flight delays and cancellations, with one airline reducing services as it is concerned at air traffic controller walkouts.

One air traffic controller told NBC News last week: “It is not safe. It is not a safe situation right now for the flying public. Don’t fly into Newark. Avoid Newark at all costs.”

On April 28, air traffic controllers were reportedly unable to “see, hear or talk” to planes heading into and out of Newark for about 90 seconds, Bloomberg reported. Many air traffic controllers took leave of absence after this, so worried were they about what could have happened.

Newark Liberty International Airport | AFP via Getty Images

A statement given to the Telegraph by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association union said they “temporarily lost radar and communications with the aircraft under their control, unable to see, hear, or talk to them”.

One air traffic control worker warned travellers to “avoid Newark at all costs”, while United Airlines is cutting dozens of Newark flights per day to “protect customers”.

It It is not know what caused last week’s blackout, but the Federal Aviation Administration has said an “antiquated air traffic control system” could be to blame.

Scott Kirby, the chief executive of United Airlines, said: “This particular air traffic control facility has been chronically understaffed for years and without these controllers, it’s now clear… that Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead.”