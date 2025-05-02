Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Delayed flights have caused a travel nightmare for passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of United Airlines' largest hubs and they alone had to divert 21 flights to other airports in response to recent challenges. Air traffic control outages and staffing limitations have contributed to some of the issues.

Runway construction has also had airport down to just one takeoff and landing location. The airport said one of its runways will be fully closed until mid-June while it is rehabilitated as part of a $121 million project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly 20 percent of flights leaving Newark were canceled. More than 40 percent of the airplanes were delayed. With the summer travel season just weeks away, the FAA has been trying to find solutions.

Delayed flights have caused a travel nightmare for passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Department of Transportation officials this week outlined a plan to widen the training pipeline for new air traffic controllers. The agency will now offer increased salaries and bonuses to delay retirement.

The airport provided travellers with an update on social media Thursday afternoon, advising them about the delays and cancellations. It said: "You may experience delays and cancellations at @EWRairport due to a combination of @FAA staffing shortages, @FAA equipment issues, and wind conditions. Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport."

A user on X asked why Newark has staffing issues "every single day." The airport responded: "Good afternoon. Due to ongoing FAA staffing challenges, EWR is experiencing operational disruptions. Please check your flight status with your airline."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FAA is about 3,500 controllers short of targeted staffing. A persistent shortage of controllers has delayed flights and, at many facilities, controllers are working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks.