Nordic carrier Finnair as said it will cancel approximately 140 flights on Friday (2 May) following planned strike action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU).

Flight Aware is reporting that six flights to London Heathrow have been cancelled tomorrow; two to Manchester and one to Edinburgh. The four-hour-long industrial action will take place in “different shifts” on Friday and is not tied to a specific time, according to the IAU.

The work stoppage is therefore expected to affect “many functions” related to Finnair’s flight operations and ground services at Helsinki Airport. In a statement, Finnair has said the cancellations will affect some 12,000 customers and “due to the high number of cancellations, rerouting all customers may take time”. Alternatively, affected customers will also be able to cancel their reservation and apply for a refund.

In additional to flight cancellations, the industrial action is expected to cause flight delays and disruptions to baggage handling and catering services. Finnair warned that some short-haul flights on Friday may be operated without baggage and meals loaded onto the aircraft. Long-haul flights will not be impacted by the catering limitations, it said.

The IAU has also announced similar industrial action for Monday 5 May. Finnair said it is “still assessing the exact effects” on traffic, but that it is likely to cause additional disruption. Helsinki Airport has also warned travellers to expect flight delays and "occasional queues" on both Friday 2 May and Monday 5 May. In a statement on Facebook, Finnair said: “If your flight is cancelled, we will contact you personally via e-mail or text message as soon as the cancellation has taken place.

“You will be offered a new route, which will also be visible in Finnair's Manage booking service and mobile application. Due to the high number of cancellations, rerouting all customers may take time, and customers might have to wait for a while for their new route. “

In terms of the rights of passengers affected by the industrial action, Darina Kovacheva, Head of Legal at airline compensation specialists SkyRefund, says: “According to EU Regulation 261/2004, the eligibility for compensation for a flight disrupted by strike action depends largely on who calls the strike and how much control the airline has over it.

“As this strike will involve Finnair employees, if you present yourself on time for check-in with a valid flight reservation and travel documents, and you are denied boarding you might be entitled to € 250 if the distance you are travelling is 1,500 km or less; € 400 for flights of more than 1,500 km within the European Common Aviation Area and all others between 1,500 and 3,500 km, with all other flights of more than 3,500 km eligible for € 600 compensation.”

“If you're caught up in travel disruptions due to industrial action, regardless of your airline, they must look after you. That means they should provide food and drinks that match the length of your wait, and if you’re stuck overnight, they must also cover a hotel stay and transport between the airport and hotel.

The timing also matters - you’re eligible for this support after a 2-hour delay on short-haul flights, 3 hours on medium-haul flights, and 4 hours on long-haul flights. But keep in mind, if the airline you are travelling on is not Finnair, and therefore not striking, and you are still affected, you will not be eligible for financial compensation as the delay or cancellation has been caused by “extraordinary circumstances”, for example a strike by airport workers, who don’t work for the airline on which you are travelling. Still, it’s sensible to hang on to your receipts for any expenses you rack up during the delay.”