Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Industrial action by workers at Brussels Airport and Brussels Charleroi Airport has forced airlines to cancel hundreds of flights from the Belgian capital’s key air travel hubs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis of live fight tracking data from FlightAware by AirAdvisor suggests that as of 8am today (Tuesday 29 April), 105 flights with Brussels Airport as their origin or destination have been cancelled. Brussels Airport is Belgium’s largest airport and key international hub.

A further 113 due to depart from or arrive at Brussels Charleroi have been cancelled. This comes after Charleroi Airport, which usually connects travellers with Manchester and Edinburgh airports announced that it would cancel all departing flights today due to there not being enough staff "to run operations in complete safety”, according to a statement on its website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brussels Airlines, Belgium’s flag carrier and largest airline has cancelled 59 flights according to FlightAware. Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, which has supported over half a million air passengers with compensation claims for disrupted journeys explains: “On 10 February, Brussels Airport was forced to ground all departures scheduled on the day due to strikes. Another round of industrial action took place on 31 March, cancelling hundreds of flights set to depart the country.

Industrial action by workers at Brussels Airport and Brussels Charleroi Airport has forced airlines to cancel hundreds of flights from the Belgian capital’s key air travel hubs. (Photo: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“Early indications suggest that this latest round of industrial action is having a similar effect on Belgium’s travel infrastructure and it doesn’t look like the issue is going to be resolved any time soon.” The action is being led by the General Labor Federation of Belgium and the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, which represent handling and security staff at both airports .The unions are protesting against government policies that they believe will force people to work more hours for worse pensions and stagnating wages.

Anton continues: “If you were due to travel to or from Belgium today and your flight has been cancelled you have a number of options. Firstly, reach out to your airline and seek a replacement flight to your intended destination, which they are obliged to provide you with.

“This could be with a different airline from or from another airport - or both. If you have decided that you want to cancel your trip, you are entitled to a refund equivalent to the value of the price of your ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very likely that today’s events will have a domino-effect on flights tomorrow and potentially the day after too, as both airports may not be able to double daily capacity to accommodate postponed flights from today. If you’re due to travel later in the week, you may wish to re-book for a few more days’ ahead when the situation should have resolved itself.”