The controversial boss of P&O Ferries has confirmed he is stepping down as chief executive officer.

Peter Hebblethwaite was dubbed “Britain’s most hated boss” and sparked an enormous political row after calling ferries back into port at Dover three years ago only to dismiss the staff - many of whom had worked for the firm for years - and replaced them with cheaper agency staff. The company claimed at the time it was a necessary step to prevent the company from financial ruin.

But it attracted widespread condemnation for the manner in which it was delivered - via video message - and the use of workers being paid just £4.87 an hour to replace them. Lats year he said he could not live on the less than £5-per-hour some of his staff are paid.

While he said he could not live on such pay, the CEO said the rates were "considerably ahead of international minimum standards". "These are international seafarers who we are, or our crewing agent is, recruiting from an international field, and we pay substantially ahead of the international seafaring minimum wage," he added.

Now after four years at the helm of the firm - a subsidiary of Dubai-based DP World - Mr Hebblethwaite, who was on a salary in excess of £500,000 a year - has tendered his resignation saying he wants to “dedicate more time to family matters”. A statement from P&O Ferries said: “Peter Hebblethwaite has communicated his intention to resign from his position as chief executive officer to dedicate more time to family matters.

"During his tenure the company navigated the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, initiated a path towards financial stability, and introduced the world's first large double-ended hybrid ferries on the Dover-Calais route, thereby enhancing sustainability. We extend our best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

P&O Ferries said it had “no further comment” on the issue at this time. There has been no announcement as of yet on who will replace him.