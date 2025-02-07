São Paulo Brazil: Plane plummets to ground in huge city 'hitting bus' and bursting into flames
According to reports online, the plane was a light aircraft and crashed in the western part of the city in an area called Marquês de São Vicente this morning (Friday 7 February). It's understood that the aircraft landed on a bus when it crashed. There is currently no information about the victims.
Emergency services are responding to the aircraft crash in a residential area. The plane model is reportedly a King Air F90, which has capacity for eight passengers. The plane left Campo de Marte at 7:15 in the morning, according to information received from pilots interviewed by TV Globo who were also operating this morning at the airport in the North Zone of Sao Paulo.
This is a breaking news story.