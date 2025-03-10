A popular UK seaside attraction has re-opened after a Dragon’s Den judge has saved it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton i360 has reopened under new ownership following a turbulent history that saw the observation tower go bust, leaving the local council burdened with £50 million in debt and over 100 employees out of work. The landmark is now hoping for a fresh start.

Stepping in as the new owner is former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Willingham, who expressed her dismay upon hearing about the i360’s financial troubles. As the co-founder and CEO of hospitality firm Nightcap, she received a call from administrators about a potential bid and soon realized the site’s potential as a major hospitality venue. Nightcap acquired the tower for an undisclosed sum, though Brighton Council ultimately wrote off the £50 million debt, a significant hit to taxpayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular UK seaside attraction has re-opened after a Dragon’s Den judge has saved it. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Willingham saw an opportunity. She lives in Brighton with her four children, and she had deliberately kept her business ventures outside the city until now.

Nightcap’s successful bid enabled the council to finalize the sale, but at a steep cost to local taxpayers, who will continue covering interest and debt repayments estimated at £2.2 million annually until 2041. Many residents remain sceptical of the entire venture, questioning its feasibility from the outset.

Willingham and her team are determined to change perceptions. To attract more visitors, ticket prices have been dramatically reduced from £18 to just £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

Alistair McNair, Conservative Group leader on Brighton and Hove City Council, welcomed the sale, calling it a fortunate outcome for the city. However, he stressed the need for an independent inquiry into the mismanagement of the i360 project. McNair proposed a King’s Counsel-led investigation to examine past failures and ensure accountability, though he expressed concerns that those responsible might not be compelled to cooperate.