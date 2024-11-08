Spain has been hit by new flash floods just over week after 200 people were killed in Valencia by a freak deluge.

Footage has showed a raging torrent of water carrying away everything in its path in the centre of the Catalan town of Cadaques this morning (Friday 8 November). Mayor Pia Serinyana said tody that a total of 32 cars had been washed away by the flood water caused by a nearby river overflowing.

Many cars ended up piled on top of each other by a bridge in front of the town casino. There have currently been no reports of any human casualties in the former fishing village of Cadaques.

Catalan weather agency Meteocat, which published footage of the latest flash flood to hit Spain in the early hours of this morning, said: “This is how the Cadaques stream goes down after the intense and continuous rain this morning, where there is likely to have been more than 100mm of rainfall.” One local resident said on X, formerly Twitter: “The situation is very serious in Cadaques.

“Dozens of cars have been swept away by the swollen stream in the town, blocking up the bridge.” The heaviest rainfall occurred between 2am and 3am.

Cadaques is just over three hundred miles north of Valencia, where more than 200 people including two Brits lost their lives in flash floods that occurred just over a week ago. The cleanup is still continuing to get rid of tons of mud and debris that clogged the streets and destroyed living rooms and kitchens.

Neighbourhoods were left without shops and supermarkets after all their products were ruined. Many houses still don't have drinking water. Authorities mobilized 15,000 soldiers and police reinforcements to help firefighters search for bodies and start extracting thousands of wrecked cars strewn over streets and sunk in canal beds.