Storm Barbara is affecting Cyprus, bringing unsettled weather across the island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meteorological service has issued a yellow warning in effect from midnight until 9am on Wednesday, urging the public to remain cautious as the system passes. In Paphos, the Fire Service responded to two incidents overnight on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall.

According to Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis, the first incident involved the clearing of rainwater drains at a roundabout. The second incident concerned high water levels at a hotel, which subsided on their own by the time firefighters arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intense rainfall was recorded across Paphos district late on Tuesday night, beginning around 11pm, but it did not last long or cause major damage. Meanwhile, sparks were reported on Cyprus electricity authority (EAC) cables in Larnaca and Famagusta districts due to strong winds during the storm.

Storm Barbara is affecting Cyprus, bringing unsettled weather across the island. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Throughout Wednesday, skies will be mostly cloudy at intervals, with local showers expected, mainly in the afternoon. On Wednesday evening, the weather will remain mostly cloudy in some areas, with isolated showers or thunderstorms expected, particularly in western regions.

On Thursday, the weather will stay mostly cloudy with local rain or thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to improve significantly by the evening. Friday will bring periods of increased cloud cover, while Saturday is forecast to be mostly clear.

Police have issued safety advice for motorists as wet road conditions increase the risk of accidents. Reduced grip and visibility can make driving hazardous. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, as wet surfaces lengthen braking distances, allowing more time to react in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police recommend checking windscreen wipers to ensure they work properly and prevent blurred vision. Using the car’s ventilation or air conditioning can also stop windows from fogging up. The public is urged to stay alert and drive responsibly as Barbara continues to influence local weather conditions.