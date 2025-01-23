Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jet2 has issued an update for passengers as Storm Éowyn is set to batter the UK.

It comes as The Met Office has issued red, amber and yellow warnings for the UK with “very strong winds” forecast. Rare red warnings are in place for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland, while an amber warning for wind covers areas of the north of England, including the North East and Cumbria, as well as the south of Scotland.

The rest of the UK, including Greater Manchester, is covered by a yellow warning for wind with gusts of up to 50mph predicted. The Met Office said that “some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely”.

In an update shared on its website, Jet2 said: “The Met Office has warned that there will be stormy conditions, at times, in parts of the UK from Friday and into the weekend. If you are travelling with Jet2.com we plan to operate our flights as close to schedule as possible, unless advised, however, there may be some disruption should the weather deteriorate.”

The airline advises all customers to check in as scheduled. It said that “where possible” all flights will board on time, although passengers should “be prepared for a longer than normal wait either in the terminal or onboard the aircraft to depart.”

It adds that it apologies in advance for any disruption they may experience. It added: “Your comfort and safety is our number one priority, we will have you on the way as soon as possible.” Ryanair has also warned that some flights “may face immediate disruption”, with passengers due to be notified of any last-minute changes.

Dublin Airport has warned of disruption to flights on Friday (24 January). A spokesperson said: "Dublin Airport is in close contact with the relevant authorities, including Met Éireann, regarding #StormÉowyn, which is expected to bring very strong winds to the Dublin region on Friday. The forecasted weather could lead to some disruption to Friday’s flight schedule.

"Passengers are advised to contact their airline directly for updates regarding specific flights. Further updates will be posted on Dublin Airport’s social media feeds over the coming 48 hours." Additionally, the National Transport Authority warned public transport will not operate in areas affected by the Status Red Warning.