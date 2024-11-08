A grass fire has broke out along the side of a parallel runway at Sydney Airport.

The airport said its main runway was still in service but it was being inspected before it could be used again. It said delays were expected and advised travellers to check their flight's status with the airline.

An engine failure on a passenger plane taking off from Sydney today (Friday 8 November) is thought to have caused the fire. The Qantas flight en route to Brisbane was forced to turn back after the engine failed with a loud bang. No injuries were reported.

It comes as international airports across the country were hit by a “technical outage” affecting departures and arrivals this morning. The outage impacted SmartGate kiosks - automated border control points that use facial recognition ePassports to check travellers’ identity - the Australian Border Force (ABF) said.

It caused delays at immigration at Sydney Airport and long queues in Melbourne. The outage was resolved at all airports nationwide with the ABF saying “all systems are back online”. It said: “The cause of the technical issue remains under investigation.

“We wish to thank travellers for their patience during this incident.” Additional ABF officers were deployed to help manually process passengers while the outage was ongoing.

A Sydney Airport spokesperson told 9news.com.au: “There are currently delays at immigration due to a national outage affecting Australian Border Force processing systems. Passengers are being processed manually and while inbound and outbound queues are longer than usual, no flights have been impacted.

“Passengers travelling today are encouraged to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight, and leave plenty of time when travelling to the T1 International Terminal. We apologise for the disruption and appreciate everyone's patience as the issue is being resolved."